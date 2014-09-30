CMC Government Supply Becomes An Official Distributor Of Rock River Arms

CMC Government Supply continues to make important products for Law Enforcement available to their Law Enforcement customers. CMC is now an official Law Enforcement Distributor of Rock River Arms. These products are only available to active Law Enforcement officers, departments and agencies.

Rock River Arms LE1020

Rock River Arms, founded in 1996, produces American made, custom built firearms. CMC Government Supply is offering Law Enforcement Editions 1020, 1070 and 1080. All three are 5.56 caliber.

These premium rifles feature:

Caliber – 5.56mm NATO Chamber for 5.56mm & .223 Cal.

Lower Receiver – Forged RRA LAR-15

Upper Receiver – 1020: Forged A2 or A4; 1070: Forged A4 w/Detachable A2 Carry Handle; 1080: Forged A4

Barrel – 1020: Chromed Lined 16? Lightweight, 1:9 Twist; 1070: Chromed Lined 16? R-4 Lightweight, 1:9 Twist; 1080: Chromed Lined 16? Lightweight, 1:9 Twist

Muzzle Device – A2 Flash Hider, 1/2-28 Thread

Trigger – Standard Single Stage

Pistol Grip – A2 Pistol Grip

Buttstock – RRA 6-Position Tactical CAR Stock

Handguard – 1020: CAR Length; 1070: R-4 Handguard; 1080: RRA Quad Rail Free Float CAR Length

Weight/Length – 1020 and 1070: 7.5 Pounds/ 35.25 inches; 1080: 6.8 Pounds/35.25 inches

Accuracy – 1.5 MOA at 100 Yards

Included – One Mag, Case, Sling, Manual, RRA Warranty

For more information on the Rock River Arms LE Program, please visit http://www.cmcgov.com/store/pc/quote_request.asp?product=Rock%20River%20Arms%20LE%20Program. To see all CMC LE firearms and accessories, go to http://www.cmcgov.com/store/pc/Firearms-and-Accessories-c180.htm.

