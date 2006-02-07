FN FNP-9M™: Compact, Ergonomic Comfort, Full Size Features

MCLEAN, VA - Answering the call for a more compact offering in the FNP™ line, the FNP-9M is the perfect conceal carry or duty handgun for smaller grip demands. The FNP-9M delivers compact comfort and safety in a newer, lighter, more compact FNP™.

The overall length of the new compact is only 7.09 inches with a barrel length of 3.79 inches. The FNP-9M carries all the same ergonomic features of the FNP-9 including an FN built hammer-forged barrel; high capacity ergonomic polymer frame with beveled magazine well; ambidextrous manual decocking lever; reversible magazine release; smooth hammer-fired double action/single-action (DASA) mechanisms; checkered frontstrap and trigger guard; accessory rail; dovetailed front and rear sights and overall ergonomic comfort that has made the FNP™ line such a success.

Like all FNP models, the FNP-9M comes standard with interchangeable arched and flat backstrap inserts, three (3) high-capacity magazines (limited capacity where restricted), a locking device and a quality hard storage case. Magazine capacity is 10 or 15. The FNP-9M is perfect for off-duty conceal carry, personal protection or for anyone requiring a smaller grip configuration.