FNH USA Expands Its Made In The USA FNP Line. Introducing The FNP™ Family Of Autoloader Handguns: Exceeding Expectations In Performance, Safety And Value

MCLEAN, VA - FNH USA, LLC announces an expanded line of autoloader pistols built in the USA to carry the FNP™ brand for 2006. The new FNP’s have been re-engineered with innovative custom features at an affordable price.

With more than 50 model configurations, the FNP™ is available in 9mm Luger and 40 S&W and a choice of single action (SA), double action/single action (DA/SA) or double-action only (DAO) operation. The FNP line is designed and engineered to deliver outstanding performance. It is the only polymer-framed autoloader on the market with fully replaceable frame rails, a patented FN design that allows the gun to be rebuilt after extensive firing, delivering extended service life, enhanced accuracy, dependability and trouble-free service.

FNPs are built to the same tolerances demanded by the U.S. Armed Forces and manufactured to stringent ISO9001 standards. All FNP models feature a stainless steel slide with a matte black industrial tool coating or matte stainless finish, hammer-forged barrel and a high-capacity ergonomic polymer frame with beveled magazine well. Ambidextrous decocking levers, reversible magazine release, checkered frontstrap and trigger guard, interchangeable backstrap inserts, dovetailed front and rear sights and an integrated accessory rail for lights and lasers are standard.