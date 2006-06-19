FNH USA Expands Shotgun Line With New FN SLP Mark I Autoloader, Ideal For Law Enforcement, Tactical Applications, Personal Security And Practical Competition

MCLEAN, VA – FNH USA, LLC., a subsidiary of FN Herstal, S.A., Belgium, introduces the FN Self-Loading Police Mark 1, the latest offering in their line of innovative autoloading tactical shotguns.

Sharing the proven action of the current FN SLP, the 12 gauge, 3” chambered FN SLP Mark I features an extended eight-shot magazine tube and a 22” barrel equipped with the popular Standard Invector™ interchangeable choke tube system. Two choke tubes (Cylinder and Improved Cylinder) are included as standard equipment to optimize performance with any payload, be it birdshot, buckshot or slugs.

The gas operation of the FN SLP series is known worldwide for its stellar reliability, extraordinary cycling speed and light felt recoil, making it perfect for a wide variety of law enforcement, tactical, personal security and practical competition roles. At the heart of the FN SLP Mark I is the Active Valve System, the innovative gas-management mechanism that adjusts automatically to utilize the exact amount of gas needed to reliably operate the action. Two interchangeable gas pistons are included, allowing the operator to fine-tune the FN SLP Mark 1 for a wider range of functional reliability.

The FN SLP Mark I’s aircraft-grade alloy receiver helps create a durable, lightweight shotgun tipping the scales at a mere eight pounds. A crisp, quick-resetting trigger and large, easily accessible crossbolt safety button at the rear of the trigger guard serve to enhance operator confidence. All metalwork is protected by matte black manganese phosphate or anodizing for enhanced durability and low reflectivity. The matte black synthetic fixed stock has a 14 1/4” length of pull and comes with a premium recoil pad, checkered pistol grip and forearm, and steel sling swivel studs. The adjustable, open notch folding rear sight and ramped post front sight with a red TRUGLO® fiber-optic insert, along with an alloy Weaver-pattern cantilever optics rail are standard equipment on the FN SLP Mark I.“The FN SLP Mark I represents a new benchmark in value and performance from an autoloading shotgun,” said Rick DeMilt, Director of Sales and Marketing for FNH USA. “Its versatility, speed, reliability and soft recoil make it a natural choice for a wide variety of law enforcement, security and practical competition purposes. There’s no finer tactical autoloader available today than the new FN SLP Mark I.”

FNH USA is the sales and marketing arm of FN Herstal, S. A., Belgium, whose corporate mission is to become a global leader in the areas of defense, law enforcement and associated commercial markets, providing the highest quality products and the finest in training and logistical support.

