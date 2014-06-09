GLOCK Leads Industry In Safety Pledge Drive

Smyrna, Georgia – GLOCK, Inc. kicks off June Safety Month with a Pledge Drive to promote responsible gun ownership and safety.

In partnership with the NSSF (National Shooting Sports Foundation) and Project ChildSafe, GLOCK initiated a pledge drive with gun safety at its core. Primarily aimed for the general public, GLOCK is encouraging all to visit the pledge page at us.GLOCK.com/safetypledge and make their commitment through June 30th.

“Owning a firearm is a responsibility,” says Josh Dorsey, Vice President at GLOCK, Inc., “Owners need to handle firearms safely and make sure they are secured properly in the home. GLOCK Confidence embodies knowing how to properly use, maintain, store, and handle your pistol around others. Practicing gun safety is imperative; that is whywe’re asking the community to join us in committing to these fundamental practices.”

Throughout the Safety Pledge Drive, GLOCK will select random pledgers who give their testimonies on the page and highlight them on social media channels. Their commitment to safety will becommended as well as their efforts to demonstrate their personal pledge, whether it be buying a gun safe, taking family or friends to the range, or talking to children about gun safety.

Project ChildSafe distributes thousands of gun locks per month. During the Safety Pledge Drive, police departments nationwide are directing pledgees to the GLOCK pledge page by holding free seminars on gunsafety and passing out gun locks at their various events.

“We applaud efforts like GLOCK’s Safety Pledge Drive because it helps educate the public on the importance of firearm safety and puts the tools to safely store firearms directly into the community’s hands,” said Stephen L. Sanetti, President of the NSSF. “Encouraging gun owners to store firearms responsibly when not in use, and providing free gun locks to help them do that has been at the core of our Project ChildSafe program since it was launched in 1998. Proper storage is the number one way to help prevent firearm accidents and GLOCK’s efforts are a perfect complement to our message of ‘Own It, Respect, Secure It.’”

