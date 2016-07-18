Join Daniel Defense at booth #309 at the tactical operations conference and trade show

Join Daniel Defense and hundreds of tactical officers from around the country for the largest law enforcement special operations conference available. Trade show will take place from August 13 to August 15.

Historic Louisville, Kentucky, is the site for the NTOA’s 33rd Annual Tactical Conference and Trade Show! The Louisville Slugger Museum, Muhammad Ali Center, bourbon distillery tours, steamboat rides... it will be hard to decide which attraction to see first in this charming and exciting city, which is home to the Kentucky Derby. Our host hotel, the Galt House, is located in Louisville’s historic downtown area, just down the block from the Kentucky International Convention Center which will house our spectacular two-day trade show.