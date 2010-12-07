Police Chiefs Announce Support for Traver Nomination IACP calls Andrew Traver Ideal Choice to Lead ATF

Alexandria, VA- The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) announced its strong support for the nomination of Andrew Traver to serve as the Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Stated IACP President Mark Marshall, Chief of the Smithfield, VA Police Department, “A career law enforcement professional like Andrew Traver is an ideal selection to lead ATF. Throughout his career, Special Agent Traver has demonstrated an unyielding commitment to protecting public safety. His 23 years of experience at ATF have provided him the opportunity to work with law enforcement agencies throughout the United States. He has gained a unique understanding of the challenges and complexities they face in combating firearms violence, gang crime and other threats to our communities.”

Continued Marshall, “The IACP believes that Special Agent Traver’s years of experience, his expertise and his record of success are evidence of his outstanding qualifications to serve as the next Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The IACP urges the Judiciary Committee and the members of the United States Senate to confirm Special Agent Traver’s nomination in a timely fashion.”

Founded in 1893, the IACP is world’s oldest and largest association of law enforcement executives with more than 20,000 members in over 100 countries.