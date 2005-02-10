SIGARMS® Awarded Major Pistol Contract by U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Up to 65,000 SIG SAUER® pistols to be called into service in the war on terror.

EXETER, NH - SIGARMS® Inc. announces that it has been awarded a major five-year contract for up to 65,000 SIG SAUER® pistols by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The contract is for the SIG SAUER P239 in DAO and the P226 and P229 Rail pistols with the new DAK™ trigger system in the calibers of 9mm and 40S&W. The contract is valued at $23.7 million.

“We are pleased that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has recognized the superior performance of the SIG SAUER line of pistols with this award. SIGARMS has invested heavily in equipment and engineering resources to ensure that law enforcement has the best and most durable firearms to bring to bear in the war on terror and that those pistols are made right here in America,” said Jim Pledger, SIGARMS Vice President for Law Enforcement and Military Sales.

The selection of SIGARMS was made after an extensive testing and evaluation process which included pistols manufactured by several companies. As part of this contract the SIGARMS Academy will provide armorers and instructors training to DHS personnel.

The SIG SAUER pistol has long been a mainstay in law enforcement community and the introduction in 2003 of the new DAK trigger system for the P226 and P229 has helped increased SIGARMS’ popularity among law enforcement. With this new contract SIGARMS greatly expands its presence at the federal law enforcement level where it currently has some of the most prestigious agencies carrying its pistol.

In 2003 SIGARMS expanded operations at its Exeter, New Hampshire, facility with the addition of several new state-of-the-art CNC machines increasing production capacity by over 25%. In 2004 SIGARMS received certification as an ISO 9001: 2000 company.

About SIGARMS

