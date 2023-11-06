Walther’s PD380: Covert carry reimagined

PRESS RELEASE

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Walther Arms, Inc. releases the Walther PD380, a compact .380 ACP pistol geared towards an elevated concealed carry experience mixed with the Walther legacy. In the world of concealed carry, Walther has long been synonymous with precision, reliability, and unmatched craftsmanship. Seasoned experts or beginners alike benefit from the unmatched experience of the Walther PD380.

“Comfort, reliability, and confidence is at the forefront when you’re carrying, which is exactly what the PD380 was designed for. It embodies the perfect fusion of power, elegance, and ease,” said Jens Krogh, vice president of marketing and product development for Walther Arms, Inc. “Whether it’s holstered on your person, in a bag or in a purse, the compact dimensions provide a balance in comfort and concealability, making it an excellent choice for anyone seeking a reliable, high-performance pistol that doesn’t compromise personal protection.”

At the heart of the PD380 lies the top-notch Walther engineering, which continuously brings an unrivaled sense of comfort in design plus compatibility for concealment and confidence building. By granting shooters the ability to embrace every shot, free from concerns about high recoil, it ensures each moment on the range or in the field becomes an ideal experience.

Discover the Unbeatable Features of the Walther PD380:

Industry Standard Sights: Ensuring precise and accurate aiming.

Performance Duty Grip Texture: Designed to enhance shooting proficiency and provide a secure hold.

SuperTerrain Slide Serrations: Allowing for quicker and more responsive hands-on engagement with the pistol.

Double Action/Single Action: Versatile shooting options allowing for both rapid follow-up shots and the option to carry with the hammer down.

Paddle Magazine Release: Swiftly reload with the intuitive and ambidextrous paddle magazine release, enabling smooth and efficient magazine changes.

.380 ACP Caliber: Harness the ideal balance of power and manageable recoil, making it perfect for concealed carry and personal defense.

9 +1 Capacity: Ensures ample firepower with a 9-round magazine capacity, providing extra rounds for added confidence in critical situations.

Ambidextrous Slide Mounted Safety: Provides the freedom to confidently engage or disengage the safety mechanism using either hand.

Join the ranks of those who trust in Walther’s heritage of excellence and take charge with the PD380 – the ultimate ally for concealed carry and personal protection.

About Walther

“It’s your DUTY to be READY” is a message of sincerity that Walther must build the best-performing firearms. It is a message to every shooter who understands the importance of firearms safety and the inalienable right to bear arms. It is a message to clearly and concisely show that Walther is doing everything in its power to support shooters everywhere with not just the absolute best in firearm innovation and performance but also access to the best training and informative firearms community. History has shown Walther’s dedication to this message, beginning in 1886 and continuing today, with the innovative spirit that builds off the invention of the concealed carry gun by creating duty-grade weapons such as the PDP and world-class rimfire products such as the P22 and WMP. Walther will continue its long tradition of technical expertise and innovation in the design and production of firearms to meet the demands of any customer. Excellent service and superior quality will continue to be benchmarks of Walther’s success.