National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s Second Annual Law Enforcement Ride & Run to Remember to be Held Sunday, October 14, 2012

Washington, DC — The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is proud to announce that the second annual Law Enforcement Ride & Run to Remember will take place again this year in Washington, DC, on October 14. This fun, community-oriented athletic event is designed to honor the service and sacrifice law enforcement officers make every day and encourage community support for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

The Law Enforcement Ride & Run to Remember will feature:

54-mile Bicycle Ride starting and ending at National Harbor, MD;

5K Run/Walk starting and ending at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial; and

Post-event celebration at both locations.

Starting and ending at National Harbor, located along the Potomac River in Oxon Hill, MD, bike riders will make their way through Maryland, passing by military forts and winding through beautiful park lands, including the Henson Creek Trail, before returning to National Harbor to complete the ride. (Please note the bike route is not a closed course and riders will be expected to follow the rules of the road).

The 5K run will start and end near the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. Runners will pass by the US Capitol and other iconic DC landmarks before making their way back to the Memorial to complete the race. (Please note the 5K run route is a closed course and runners will be expected to follow the race/MPD directions).

These events are designed to support the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s work in researching fallen law enforcement officers, conducting vital officer safety programs, maintaining the Memorial grounds, and building the first-ever National Law Enforcement Museum. Participants are required to raise a minimum of $54—a symbolic reminder that, on average, a law enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty every 54 hours.

“The Law Enforcement Ride & Run to Remember is an opportunity for the entire community to show its support for America’s peace officers and thank them for their tireless efforts in keeping our families and neighborhoods safe,” said Craig W. Floyd, Chairman & CEO of the Memorial Fund. “We hope to have representatives from all local police departments participate in the events and encourage citizens of all ages to learn more about the brave men and women who serve their communities.”

More information about the event is available at www.RideandRuntoRemember.org.

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private non-profit organization dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers and promoting officer safety. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, which contains the names of 19,660 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout US history. The Memorial Fund is now working to create the National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibitions, historical artifacts and extensive educational programming. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org.