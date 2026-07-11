BWC: Handcuffed suspect attempts to flee Wash. traffic stop

By Bonny Matejowsky

The Peninsula Gateway (Gig Harbor, Wash.)

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Wednesday after he attempted to flee from a traffic stop twice while in possession of drugs and an illegal firearm, according to Pierce County Superior Court records.

A 38-year-old man was charged with three counts of drug possession with intent to deliver, one count of first degree firearm possession, one count of obstructing law enforcement and one count of resisting arrest.

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The News Tribune usually does not name suspects allegedly involved in nonviolent crimes.

At around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies witnessed a man driving a Mazda SUV northbound on Steele Street at about 70 mph, nearly double the 35 mph speed limit, the arrest affidavit said.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the 7-Eleven located at 9517 South Steele Street. Upon requesting the driver’s registration and proof of insurance, he briefly opened his glove box containing a black handgun, the affidavit said.

After deputies told the man they saw the firearm and ordered him to leave the vehicle, he started the car and attempted to reverse, according to the affidavit.

A brief struggle ensued as deputies grabbed him and pulled him from the car onto the ground until he was eventually handcuffed.

While he was being searched, the 38-year-old was able to break free from the deputy and run away in his handcuffs, the affidavit said. He made it about 100 yards until two deputies caught up and pushed him to the ground.

Law enforcement found cocaine, opioids, methamphetamines, baggies, a scale and $2,184 in cash on his person, according to court records. A search warrant for his vehicle later produced more illegal substances, three EBT cards, another person’s driver’s license and more empty baggies.

He was taken into custody at the Pierce County Jail and faces a bail of $100,000.

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