BWC: Knife-wielding suspect charges at another man before fatal OIS

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department released body camera footage showing an officer-involved shooting of a man charging after another man with a knife.

The June 26 incident began when officers responded to a domestic disturbance. A 911 caller reported that her brother was attempting to stab her mother’s boyfriend with a knife.

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When officers arrived at the scene, they began speaking with a distraught woman outside the home.

As they spoke with her, two men emerged from the house, one chasing the other with a knife.

Officers issued instructions for the man to stop and show his hands. The man continued to chase after the other man with the knife before officers fired shots, wounding him.

The suspect was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A knife was recovered at the scene.

No officers or bystanders were injured in the incident. The incident remains under investigation.