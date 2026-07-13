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BWC: Knife-wielding suspect charges at another man before fatal OIS

When Phoenix Police officers arrived on the scene, a man chased another man outside of a home with a knife; officers fired shots after the suspect failed to stop and show his hands

July 13, 2026 12:44 PM • 
Joanna Putman

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department released body camera footage showing an officer-involved shooting of a man charging after another man with a knife.

The June 26 incident began when officers responded to a domestic disturbance. A 911 caller reported that her brother was attempting to stab her mother’s boyfriend with a knife.

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When officers arrived at the scene, they began speaking with a distraught woman outside the home.

As they spoke with her, two men emerged from the house, one chasing the other with a knife.

Officers issued instructions for the man to stop and show his hands. The man continued to chase after the other man with the knife before officers fired shots, wounding him.

The suspect was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A knife was recovered at the scene.

No officers or bystanders were injured in the incident. The incident remains under investigation.

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Body Camera Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com