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Ohio law establishes 15-foot buffer zone around law enforcement

House Bill 20 forbids people from remaining within a 15-foot zone around officers after receiving a warning or if their presence interferes with police actions

July 09, 2026 11:57 AM • 
Joanna Putman
Ohio State Capitol building

Ohio.gov

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill creating a 15-foot buffer area around working law enforcement officers, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

House Bill 20 is designed to "[allow] first responders to focus on their duties and protect our community,” the bill’s sponsors stated. It forbids individuals from remaining within a 15-foot zone around officers after receiving a warning or if their presence interferes with police actions.

| RESOURCE: Choose the right real-time policing model for your agency

The law also makes “obstructing official business” a fourth degree felony if the violation creates a risk of physical harm to a first responder, the Dispatch reported.

“In this legislation, we are not saying people cannot be helpful, and we are not saying people cannot record the event that is going on,” Rep. Phil Plummer told the Dispatch. “This legislation is simply providing the first responders the ability and opportunity to do their jobs more effectively and remain focused on the incident at hand.”

Have crowds or bystanders ever made it harder for you to safely do your job? Would a 15-foot buffer have made a difference?



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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com