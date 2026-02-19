REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Mounted Police

After winter storm caused power outage, a Tenn. PD officer stayed in mounted unit stables to save horses’ lives

Metro Nashville Police Mounted Unit Officer Michael Douglas tended to horses alone for three days, left without assistance due to downed trees and icy roads

February 19, 2026 12:04 PM • 
Joanna Putman
Screenshot 2026-02-19 110843.png

Metro Nashville Police Department

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As an ice storm swept through Nashville, one Metro police officer stayed behind to care for the department’s mounted patrol horses after their stables lost power, WTVF reported.

For three days in late January, Officer Michael Douglas tended to the horses alone at Percy Warner Park, left without assistance due to downed trees and icy roads. He worked in the dark, cleaning stalls by flashlight and breaking ice in water buckets to ensure the horses could stay hydrated.

| WEBINAR: How school safety technology reaches law enforcement

“Horses eat and drink to produce their own body heat to stay warm,” Douglas said.

The stable remained without power for nine days, according to the report. Douglas cared for all the patrol’s horses, including his own partner, Tucker, the newest member of the unit.

Thanks to his efforts, all of the horses remained safe and have since returned to regular patrol duties. Mounted patrol horses typically join the unit around age 4 and work until about age 20.

Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect.