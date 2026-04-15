Autura and YASSI partner to modernize towing lien processing nationwide

PRESS RELEASE

BOSTON — Autura, a leading provider of towing management software and lien processing services for the towing and recovery industry, today announced a commercial partnership with YASSI (Yotta Automated Software Solutions, Inc.), a vehicle record lookup infrastructure and API provider. The partnership integrates YASSI’s DMV registration and NMVTIS lookup capabilities directly into Autura’s TowLien lien processing workflow, delivering faster response times, cleaner data and significantly more efficient vehicle history lookups for tow operators.

Autura serves thousands of tow companies and government agencies across North America. Its lien processing solution handles hundreds of thousands of notifications annually, backed by direct DMV data access agreements and regulatory positions that competitors cannot easily replicate. Lien processing remains one of the most manual, time-consuming parts of running a tow operation: inconsistent lookup speeds across states, data that arrives in different formats depending on the jurisdiction, and high per-transaction costs for vehicle history searches. The YASSI partnership is part of Autura’s broader investment in making that process faster and less painful.

YASSI’s RESTful API delivers standardized, real-time vehicle record data with structured owner, lienholder and title information that arrives pre-parsed and normalized regardless of state. That means faster turnaround on lookups, less manual data handling, and fewer undeliverable letters caused by formatting issues. On the NMVTIS side, YASSI’s infrastructure provides a dramatically more efficient path to vehicle history and title data, replacing legacy per-report pricing models that have long inflated costs for the industry.

The partnership launches with a pilot program alongside several of the nation’s largest tow providers and their networks. Following the pilot, the combined workflow will roll out across Autura’s full customer base — from government agencies on ARIES to enterprise operators on TOPS, and the thousands of growing businesses running their day-to-day operations on Dispatch Anywhere.

“TowLien has been processing liens across the country for years, but the industry needs a solution that provides a consistent experience and outcome no matter which state you are dealing with, that’s the goal.” said Rudy Nieto, CEO of Autura. “YASSI gives us a faster, cleaner data layer and a dramatically improved workflow on many lookups. That supports where we’re headed: a single API-driven platform where any tow operator or enterprise customer can trigger a complete lien workflow with one request, regardless of jurisdiction.”

“Autura has built the operational infrastructure and state relationships that tow operators already depend on for lien processing,” said Lee Perine, VP of Partnerships at YASSI. “Our lookup network and normalized data layer are the complement that makes it work nationally. Together we’re giving the industry a faster, more reliable path from tow event to completed notification.”

The integration is structured around full compliance with the federal Driver’s Privacy Protection Act (DPPA), with documented permissible use attestations, structured data access controls and five-year audit trails for every transaction. Autura’s existing direct DMV connections and state regulatory positions remain unchanged under the partnership.

The partnership reflects Autura’s broader investment in modernizing TowLien into an API-driven platform capable of powering not just individual tow company workflows, but state-level portal integrations and enterprise-scale lien processing. Several states are actively building centralized abandoned-vehicle portals, and Autura is positioning TowLien as the infrastructure layer behind them.

Autura and YASSI expect the pilot to go live in June 26, with broader availability to follow.

About Autura

Autura’s integrated technology suite empowers the ecosystem of partners who restore and sustain movement on community roadways. From law enforcement officers initiating tow requests, to dispatchers routing calls to the right operators, to tow companies clearing scenes, to impound lot managers recirculating what’s left behind — Autura provides purpose-built software for each stakeholder, connecting the entire process and supporting those who keep communities moving. Learn more at autura.com.

About YASSI

YASSI (Yotta Automated Software Solutions, Inc.) provides motor vehicle owner and lienholder lookup infrastructure and API services, delivering live vehicle intelligence to businesses that depend on accurate, compliant DMV data. Learn more at yassi.com.