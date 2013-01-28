Media Advisory - IACP News

TOP LAW ENFORCEMENT, INTELLIGENCE AND CLOUD EXPERTS WILL GATHER FOR THE “LEVERAGING THE CLOUD FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT SYMPOSIUM” ON JANUARY 31, 2013 AT THE NEWSEUM IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and SafeGov.org will host a symposium this Thursday, January 31st, 2013 focusing on how law enforcement agencies can best leverage their transition to cloud computing and the security implications associated with this shift. Opening remarks will be given by former Secretary of Homeland Security, Michael Chertoff and IACP Executive Director, Bart Johnson. Keynote presentations will be delivered by Dr. Richard Holgate, Chief Information Officer, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, Congressman Mike Rogers (R-MI), Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and Mr. Jerome Pender, Executive Assistant Director, Information and Technology Branch, Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Results of an IACP/SafeGov.org commissioned survey will be released, along with new guiding principles and model language developed by IACP to help law enforcement officials develop more robust contracts with law enforcement cloud solution providers. For more details on the event, please visit http://www.lawenforcementinthecloud.com/

WHAT: Leveraging the Cloud for Law Enforcement Symposium

WHO: Sponsored by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and SafeGov.org with remarks by top officials in law enforcement, intelligence and cloud technology.

WHEN: January 31, 2013, 8:00am – 3:45pm

WHERE: The Newseum, Pennsylvania Avenue and Sixth Street, N.W., 7th Floor, Knight Conference Center, Washington D.C.

HOW: To register, please visit: http://www.lawenforcementinthecloud.com/