New law enforcement officer fatalities report to be released December 30, 2019

Preliminary data shows a decrease in firearms and traffic-related deaths. Expert available for live or taped interviews.

Washington, DC—The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund will release a new preliminary Law Enforcement Officer Fatalities Report on Monday, December 30, 2019, showing a decrease in overall law enforcement fatalities in 2019 compared to the prior year.

The report will detail the number of officers killed in firearms and traffic-related incidents, as well as deaths due to other causes, in 2019. The report will provide preliminary data showing a breakdown of circumstances of fatal shootings, deeper insight into traffic-related fatalities, details of deaths due to causes such as job-related illnesses and drownings, and other demographic and jurisdictional data points.

WHAT: Law Enforcement Officer Fatalities Report providing preliminary officer fatality data for 2019. The report will be available online at www.LawMemorial.org/FatalitiesReport.

WHEN: Monday, December 30, 2019

WHO: Marcia Ferranto, Memorial Fund CEO, is available for live or taped interviews to discuss the report and provide insight.

To schedule an interview, contact Robyn Small, Senior Director of Media Relations & Marketing, at (202) 737-8524, or via email at rsmall@nleomf.org.

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private non-profit organization dedicated to telling the story of American law enforcement and making it safer for those who serve. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, which contains the names of 21,910 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The Memorial Fund opened the new National Law Enforcement Museum, which tells the story of American law enforcement by providing visitors a “walk in the shoes” experience. The Museum is working to expand and enrich the relationship shared by law enforcement and the community through the Museum’s educational journeys, immersive exhibitions, and insightful programs. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org.