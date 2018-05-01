NAPED announces the honor our heroes promotion for distributors/dealers of law enforcement products

Police equipment distributors/dealer owned by police veterans are now eligible to join the only non-profit association for police and public safety distributors and manufacturers for a one-year promotional membership fee.

NEW BERN, N.C — The National Association of Police Equipment Distributors (NAPED) is pleased to announce a new promotion running during the month of May 2018 in honor of National Police Week. From May 1st to the 31st of 2018, any new police, first responder, military, fire/EMS or public safety distributor or dealer that is owned (in full or majority owned by a law enforcement veteran) can become a NAPED General Member for one year at the promotional rate of $500.00.

“During National Police Week, we as a country pay our respects to the men and women behind the blue line and to those who have fallen during the call of duty,” Tim Brown, president of NAPED and GT Distributors said. “We want to honor these men and women who have served and now have taken their experience and are providing a valuable service to their colleagues through wholesale and retail of police equipment. No one knows better what officers’ needs are than someone who has walked that beat, then these distributors and dealers. This is NAPED’s way of saying thank you for serving our public and through this promotion, our way of giving back by helping them grow their businesses.”

For law enforcement veteran owned distributors or dealers to qualify for this program, potential members must operate a store front or online sales presence. LE Distributors/Dealers may not be current NAPED members or former NAPED members within the past two years. Sole and majority owner LE Distributors/Dealers must prove law enforcement service with a police ID and brief bio and company information to qualify. The membership of $500.00 for the first year will allow the new member to attend and participate in the Annual General Meeting in Savannah, Georgia, June 8 -10, 2018, where member vendors bring NAPED exclusive programs for member distributors to take advantage of. This year, member SIG SAUER is honoring officers and NAPED with an exclusive P320 Carry Size Thin Blue Line pistol available only to NAPED distributors/dealers for the remainder of 2018.

The National Association of Police Equipment Distributors is a non-profit association for law enforcement and public safety distributors/dealers, manufacturers and industry professionals for the purpose of developing strong business relationships and offering the best quality products and services for law enforcement professionals.

The NAPED Annual General Meeting will be held at the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa in Savannah, Georgia, June 8 – 10, 2018. Until June 1, 2018, NAPED is running a special membership price of $200 off the first year’s membership.

For more information on how to take advantage of all that the NAPED association offers both distributors and manufacturers, contact director@naped.com.

NAPED was created by bringing together law enforcement distributors, industry professionals and manufacturers to form a network for the purpose of mutually sharing the vast amounts of market experience, resources and product knowledge comprised within its membership. NAPED acts as a forum for member manufacturers and distributors to form long-term, profitable relationships. www.naped.com