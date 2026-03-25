SS8 introduces 360-degree advanced data fusion capability within Intellego XT

PRESS RELEASE

MILPITAS, Calif. — SS8 Networks, a global leader in the extraction, fusion and analytics of investigative data and monitoring center platforms, today announced a major expansion of the data fusion capabilities within its Intellego XT platform. The enhanced capability enables law enforcement and intelligence agencies to manage, correlate, and analyze diverse investigative data sets, including network intelligence, social intelligence, high-precision location data, and device forensics—within a single, unified investigative environment.

As today’s threat landscape becomes increasingly digital-first, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and intelligence organizations must navigate fragmented data sources—ranging from legally intercepted carrier and OTT communications to publicly available and commercially generated data. Intellego XT’s enhanced data fusion capability eliminates the need to engage multiple vendors by combining OSINT (Open-Source Intelligence), MAID (Mobile Advertising ID data), and other investigative datasets into one seamless platform.

The result: a true “360-degree” view of a Subject of Interest (SOI), empowering investigators to connect disparate data points, uncover hidden relationships, and accelerate case resolution—all within a single pane of glass.

Key Capabilities Include:



Discover context and intent beyond encrypted traffic through integrated OSINT

View high-precision historical location intelligence and device linking using MAID data

Automate data fusion, eliminating manual correlation across multiple tools

Improve operational efficiency through unified workflows

“Investigations today require more than access to data—they require clarity,” said Dr. Keith Bhatia, CEO of SS8 Networks. “With Intellego XT’s enhanced data fusion capability, we’re giving agencies the ability to see intelligence streams in one strategic platform and find Insights with Impact. This delivers faster actionable intelligence, stronger identity resolution, and a decisive operational advantage for an increase in capability to all investigators and analysts”.

The new capability reinforces SS8’s mission to transform fragmented data into actionable intelligence, helping agencies protect communities while upholding legal and privacy standards.

About SS8 Networks

SS8 Networks is a global leader in Lawful and Location Intelligence, helping law enforcement agencies transform data into actionable intelligence. SS8 solutions enable investigators to uncover critical insights, accelerate investigations, and protect communities, while supporting communication service providers in meeting lawful intercept and location services regulatory requirements. Learn more at www.SS8.com or follow us on LinkedIn.