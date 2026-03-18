SS8 unveils advanced AI-powered analytics for criminal investigations

PRESS RELEASE

MILPITAS, Calif. – March 17, 2026 – SS8 Networks (“SS8”), a global leader in the extraction, fusion and analytics of investigative data and monitoring center platforms, today announced a powerful new AI-driven solution designed to dramatically accelerate criminal investigations to provide insights with impact. The new capability integrates complex data analysis, voice analytics, advanced facial similarity comparisons, object recognition, and automated reporting directly into its Intellego XT platform.

Built specifically for law enforcement and intelligence agencies and optimized for real-world investigative demands, SS8’s AI solution transforms vast volumes of structured and unstructured data into actionable intelligence. The platform reduces investigative timelines by rapidly identifying patterns, uncovering hidden connections, and generating evidentiary insights with exceptional speed and precision.

Key capabilities include:



Voice Analytics: Rapid identification, transcription, and comparison of voice samples to support suspect identification and link analysis.

Facial Similarity Comparisons: Advanced facial matching across images and video to uncover associations and corroborate investigative leads.

Object Recognition: Automated detection of relevant objects within video and image files to surface critical visual evidence.

Complex Data Analysis: AI-driven correlation of communications, location data, digital evidence, and third-party datasets to reveal meaningful connections.

Automated Reporting: Streamlined generation of comprehensive investigative reports, reducing administrative burden and accelerating case progression.

“Law enforcement agencies are under increasing pressure to solve complex crimes faster while managing exponentially growing data volumes,” said Dr. Keith Bhatia, CEO of SS8 Networks. “Our new AI solution acts as a force multiplier — empowering investigators with intelligent automation that surfaces critical insights with impact in minutes instead of days or weeks.”

By combining AI innovation with decades of expertise in lawful and augmented intelligence, SS8 continues to advance its mission of helping agencies protect communities, combat organized crime, counter terrorism, and resolve high-profile cases more efficiently.

About SS8 Networks

SS8 Networks is a global leader in Lawful and Location Intelligence, helping law enforcement agencies transform data into actionable intelligence. SS8 solutions enable investigators to uncover critical insights, accelerate investigations, and protect communities, while supporting communication service providers in meeting lawful intercept and location services regulatory requirements. Learn more at www.SS8.com or follow us on LinkedIn.