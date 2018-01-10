Blue Line Innovations launches the world’s first 360° in-car camera

The first in-car solution that captures audio and 360° video of the interior and exterior of the vehicle revealing all the facts around a traffic stop or prisoner arrest and transport

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Blue Line Innovations, LLC today announced it is now offering the Sentinel360, the world’s first 360° in-car camera for law enforcement. Its patented design opens the door to greater transparency with its unique ability to securely capture, upload, and store a complete 360° view of an event.

Based on the number and placement of the Sentinel360 cameras, officers can capture footage regardless of where it happens including the violator vehicle, officer’s driver compartment, out both side and rear windows and prisoner activity in the rear of the car.

Mounted simply to the windshield and/or back window, the Sentinel360 is a lightweight, durable camera capable of up to 4k light resolution, 360° panoramic or point-of-view (POV) video recording at 30 mbps.

“The Sentinel360 system combined with Fortify™ provides an unmatched level of transparency and secure evidential value that connects in-vehicle and body worn camera video with the cloud, resulting in a new level of awareness for law enforcement” said Mark Hutchinson, founder and CEO of Blue Line Innovations.

Video is stored on internal memory in the Sentinel360 and via Fortify™, Blue Line’s evidence management platform built on the fastest cloud service in the western hemisphere. Always available and CJIS and FedRamp compliant, Fortify360 is an end-to-end solution that equips law enforcement to make more efficient reporting decisions, saving officers time with a simple interface and automatic uploads.

Blue Line Innovations will spotlight the Sentinel360 along with their other 360° law enforcement and surveillance solutions in Booth #13518 at the Consumer Electronics Show being held in Las Vegas from January 9th-12th, 2018.

About Blue Line Innovations

Blue Line Innovations, LLC is a cutting-edge, law enforcement and military technology company established by a former law enforcement officer. Established in 2017, the BLI focus is centered around protecting the 21st century officer, capturing and securing the truth. We specialize in 360° body cameras, evidence management solutions, and surveillance. For more information on Blue Line Innovations, please visit www.bluelineinnovations.org