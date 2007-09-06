From Tactical Electronics the BWV1 Body Worn Video System

The BWV1 belt pack houses the battery pack, recorder, video monitor, and playback controls. The BWV1 comes with a rechargeable battery that will power the unit for 24+ hours on stand-by and over 8 hours of record time. Each unit includes a 4 GB SD card that will hold approximately 4 hours of high quality video. Each video file is time and date stamped; when the unit is recording, it can only be stopped by holding down two buttons on the belt pack simultaneously — this prevents any chance of an accidental shut-off of the recording.

The head camera is a color / black & white auto switching camera that attaches to a comfortable elastic headband. The camera has a flashing LED to let potential criminals know that the officer is watching their every move. During a struggle, the head camera detaches from the rest of the unit without disabling the entire system.

When an officer needs to take action, the chest controller has a single push-button to begin recording. As a value-added feature, the chest controller also has a covert camera that automatically activates if the head camera is disconnected. This allows for a continuation of the recording should the officer become involved in a struggle.

