Introducing the new PLVideo from Kustom Signals

LENEXA, KANSAS – The new PLVideo, the latest in speed enforcement digital video laser, provides law enforcement with powerful evidence in traffic enforcement. The PLVideo allows officers to record traffic violations in fixed applications and capture digital recordings of speed infractions. Combining the sleek, ProLaser III with an integrated camera, video recording and internal memory, the PLVideo is the most complete speed enforcement digital video laser available.

This best in class laser offers state-of-the art video components, superior IR illumination for night operation, fully Mil Spec compliant housing and accessories, and complete back office software. With its ease of setting up, user-friendly interface and irrefutable evidence, the PLVideo is truly a unique system.

Contact Kustom Signals, Inc 800-458-7866 or visit www.kustomsignals.com