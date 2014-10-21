Kustom Signals Announces New Controller for the G3 Vision, Coming Soon

Lenexa, KS (October, 2014) – Kustom Signals, Inc. announced today the release of the Anywhere Monitor Controller (AMC) option for their robust and reliable G3 Vision in-car video system. This new compact controller was designed specifically for Agencies that want the same features as the popular Mirror Monitor Controller (MMC) in a package that can mount almost anywhere. These controllers are interchangeable, so existing systems that are due to be moved to a new vehicle can easily be converted to the AMC. Whether for a new system or one that is being transferred, the AMC is also a great option for vehicles that are being equipped with backup camera systems incorporated into the factory mirror – the mirror stays intact and the AMC can be mounted… Anywhere!

About Kustom Signals, your no risk partner: Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc. a Public Safety Equipment Company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car video systems for law enforcement agencies, along with the Contour product line. For more information, visit www.KustomSignals.com.