Viridian FACT™ featured on NRATV with Colion Noir

MINNEAPOLIS — Viridian Weapon Technologies™ Law Enforcement and International Sales Manager, John Sheahan joined NRAtv host Colion Noir LIVE at SHOT SHOW 2017 to discuss the company’s new FACT™ product line.

FACT™ [Fast Access Camera Technology] is designed for law enforcement, private security and the legally armed citizen and incorporates Viridian’s proprietary INSTANT-ON® activation to ensure HD video and audio automatically records every time the weapon is out of the holster.

You can watch the NRATV segment featuring Viridian via this link.

Three different FACT™ models will be introduced in 2017.

• FACT DUTY™

o Law enforcement, duty-grade model with HD camera, forward facing audio plus 500 lumen taclight for full size firearms. ADMIN data evidence integrity built-in.

• FACT COMPACT™

o Universal rail mounted model with HD camera, forward facing audio plus 140 lumen taclight for compact firearms.

• FACT MICRO™

o Trigger guard mounted model with HD camera and forward facing audio for subcompact/pocket pistols.

