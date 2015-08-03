Sorenson Forensics Helps Solve Cold Cases in Reality Crime Shows

Sorenson Forensics Provides Advanced DNA Testing of Rape Kits for TNT¹s Real-Life Crime Show ŒCold Justice¹ and Spinoff ŒCold Justice: Sex Crimes¹

· “Cold Justice: Sex Crimes” Assists Local Law Enforcement Agencies in Processing Untested Rape Kits, DNA Samples

· As Primary Processing Lab, Sorenson Forensics Utilized Familial, Ancestral, and Y-STR Sexual Assault Screening Tests

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (August 2015) Sorenson Forensics, which has participated for the past three years as the primary provider of DNA testing for TNT¹s real-life crime series Cold Justice, will now extend its partnership with producers Magical Elves and Wolf Reality for eight episodes of the spinoff series Cold Justice: Sex Crimes. Sorenson Forensics has provided advanced laboratory services for both series, processing DNA and dozens of rape kits using comprehensive forensics tests for various local law enforcement agencies.

³While working with the ŒCold Justice¹ team as we do with every case and client we have used the most advanced technology and screening techniques at our disposal when examining evidence,² said Camilla Green of Sorenson Forensics. ³We are pleased to continue our partnership with ŒCold Justice¹ as a trusted source of forensic expertise, and our new partnership with ŒCold Justice: Sex Crimes¹ is a testament to the strength of our relationship with their investigative team and the reliability of our DNA testing methods.²

Cold Justice, which features former prosecutor Kelly Siegler and crime-scene investigator Yolanda McClary assisting local law enforcement across the country in solving cold cases, continued its third season on July 31. Cold Justice: Sex Crimes premiered on the same day, and follows former Texas prosecutors Casey Garrett and Alicia O¹Neill as they focus on the thousands of unsolved sex crimes that occur in the U.S. every year.

Sorenson Forensics cooperated with sister lab Identigene for both shows, utilizing an array of technologies and procedures to extract and profile even small amounts of DNA evidence from a crime scene. Sorenson runs a variety of tests including ancestral, familial, Y-STR and high-throughput sexual assault screening to secure extremely quick and cost-effective turnaround times that are accurate in determining ethnicity, sex, sibling relationships, paternity and more genetic information from rape kits. Throughout their work with both shows, Sorenson Forensics has conducted DNA testing for more than 100 criminal cases, including 70 kits for one location in just over a two-week period.

³With the thousands of homicides and sexual assaults that go unsolved every year, the analysis of DNA based evidence by State, Regional, and private sector laboratories has been one of the most significant factors in solving thousands of Cold Case crimes² said McClary. ³The expertise, speed and accuracy of DNA analysis provided by Sorenson Forensics has been an important component in providing justice to victims and victim’s families of violent crimes.²

Cold Justice airs Fridays at 8/7c with Cold Justice: Sex Crimes immediately following at 9/8c on TNT. For more information about the program, visit: http://www.coldjustice.com.

About Sorenson Forensics

Sorenson Forensics (www.sorensonforensics.com) is a leading provider of advanced forensic DNA services and offers industry-best casework assistance to federal, state and local crime laboratories, assists officers of the court in individual criminal cases, and offers comprehensive forensic DNA services to private industry clients. Sorenson Forensics provides services, such as STR and Y-STR analysis; mitochondrial DNA sequencing; comprehensive biology screening; full serology testing, including blood, semen and other body fluid identification; DNA case consultation; expert testimony, validation services and laboratory optimization services. The Sorenson Forensics team consists of individuals internationally recognized for their extensive public and private crime lab experience and for their rigor in the exacting requirements of forensics casework. Sorenson Forensics has established an extraordinary record for helping to crack difficult-to-resolve cases, including previously unsolved ³cold cases.²