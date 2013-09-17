Kustom Signals Announces Intuitive, Secure Evidence Management - Eyewitness Data Vault

Lenexa, Ks. - Kustom Signals, Inc. is proudly launching its latest digital evidence management database solution: Eyewitness Data VaultTM. Influenced by nearly 25 years supplying leading in-car video solutions to law enforcement, the Eyewitness Data Vault offers unmatched configurability and can satisfy and support the needs of any agency. Eyewitness Data Vault can be used from a single workstation with several users to a large scale Enterprise class solution with thousands of users and multiple ingestion sites.

Eyewitness Data Vault is a powerful digital video management solution that automatically and securely manages digital evidence locally or across a network. Offering a contemporary look and feel, this intuitive software simplifies learning and enables efficient use. It supports simple and advanced searches, multi-camera synchronous playback, easy file duplication and provides database access to authorized users over your network.



Eyewitness Data Vault manages evidence from all Kustom digital in-car, motorcycle and body worn video in addition to non-proprietary sources for effective and convenient case managment. It is compatible with Active Directory and LDAP, easily integrating with established login credentials.



Features Summary:

 Manage evidence from all Kustom digital in-car, motorcycle and body worn video in addition to non-proprietary sources

 Supports multiple ingestion sites

 Intuitive User Interface

 Agency-defined retention times and storage options, based on file classification

 Local and Cloud storage ready

 Multi-camera synchronous playback

 Supports Active Directory and LDAP

 Discount available for current DEMM users



For a product demonstration visit us IACP Booth 2353 or contact us at 1.800.458.7866. For more information, visit our website at www.KustomSignals.com/EDV/PR.



About Kustom Signals, your no risk partner:

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc. a Public Safety Equipment Company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car video systems for law enforcement agencies, along with the Contour product line. For more information, visit www.KustomSignals.com.