Kustom Signals Will Feature New Digital Evidence Management System at the IACP Conference in San Diego, CA

LENEXA, KANSAS—Kustom Signals, long-time leader in speed enforcement and in-car video systems, will feature its new digital evidence management system at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference in San Diego. Along with a strong presence in the exhibit hall, Kustom Signals will host two hospitality events during the multi-day conference, one showcasing KustomNet with an emphasis on “The Future is Now” and a second for the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police.

KustomNet is a proven, scalable, powerful IP product designed to collect and manage video captured during public safety operations. Kustom Signals partnered with Insight Video Net to develop KustomNet to meet the highest standards in video management software. The easy-to-use software uses client-server architecture and highly secure and encrypted processes to automatically manage and secure digital assets. Digital assets such as video, audio, and photos related to police cases can be easily associated and are accessible across a network for immediate access to those who have permission. Detailed audit reports can be quickly created to show who, what, when, where and how files have been accessed. This preserves the chain of evidence and allows quick access to important information.

“Preserving the chain of evidence is a primary driver for KustomNet. Our customers depend on us to deliver hardware and software for their mission critical environment. We’re proud to offer KustomNet as an addition to Kustom Signal’s suite of high-quality products,” quoted Sheryl Contois, KustomNet Business Development Manager. “In addition, KustomNet improves the workflow for agencies by simplifying and automating manual tasks they currently use to manage their digital assets.”

KustomNet is a perfect fit for agencies that have a lot of digital assets to manage, desire to manage all their digital assets in a central location or have multiple precincts.

For additional information on KustomNet™ call 1-800-4KUSTOM or visit www.kustomsignals.com.

About Kustom Signals

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals Inc., a Public Safety Equipment Company, is a recognized industry leader that designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car video systems for law enforcement agencies.

About Insight Video Net

With experience in networked digital video and data management, Insight Video Net has developed an effective system to manage video from fixed and mobile applications. They provide powerful management tools that make it easier to store, manage and protect important video-video that can help protect people and property, fight crime and increase security.