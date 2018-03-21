Mobile friendly digital evidence management

QueTel Corporation announces that it’s Digital TraQ application for managing videos, images, audio recordings, and documents can now operate on smart phones and tablets as well as on PCs. Digital TraQ which was the first fully browser digital evidence application in 2010 is celebrating its 10th anniversary as software to upload, store, and make accessible evidence without the tedious process of handling and burning CD/DVDs.

QueTel’s, President Jim Cleaveland said, “Our engineers are responding to young officers and deputies, who use their smart phones for personal matters, and who ask: ‘Why not for on duty tasks?’”

The software retains the tested security and digital evidence management features of the older browser version, but as well as adjusting to the size of the user’s screen, it presents the features in an even more intuitive way. It provides tools to process images and videos, alerts parties of various events, allows administrators to set up a variety of rules for purging and archiving.

Digital TraQ can run on-premises, be hosted in the cloud, or operate in a variety of hybrid configurations. It integrates with Active Directory and its API enables it to interface to almost any records or RMS or CAD system. What’s more it integrates seamlessly with QueTel’s Evidence TraQ, such that there is one interface. Not only can users upload digital evidence in the same user interface as guns, money, and drugs, but investigators and prosecutors can view all the evidence through one screen when preparing for trial.

About QueTel

QueTel founded in 1982, has been serving law enforcement since 1989. In addition to managing evidence, its software offerings seamlessly link to its Lab TraQ, as well as managing quartermaster inventory, impounded and seized vehicles, and officer/deputy training. Finally, it’s smart phone app, Mobile TraQ uploads both to Digital TraQ and Evidence TraQ.