Capture Technologies Achieves S2 Security Certified Integrator Status

OAKLAND, Calif. – Capture has been named an S2 Security Certified Integrator, which positions the company to better serve their customers. For those who are looking for access control solutions that are easy to install and operate, S2 will undoubtedly be their choice. S2 Security’s line of open architecture access control products fits seamlessly into Capture’s current product line, creating more options for customers to keep their buildings safe.

S2’s flagship product line, the S2 NetBox, is designed to meet the needs of small to medium-sized organizations. The S2 Enterprise line is built for large deployments and multi-site facilities, including colleges, campuses and global enterprises. Both product lines scale based on user requirements, assuring that a user need purchase only what is required for the particular application. All S2 products can be used from any location where a network connection is available, and offer a rich user interface delivered through a standard web browser.

S2 Security has had a long history success, notably within the tech industry. With more than 12,000 systems installed, S2 systems are in use in organizations around the world, including technology, manufacturing, public safety, government, healthcare and educational institutions. S2 named Capture Technologies a certified integrator not only for their reputation in the marketplace, but also for their quality of service and the wide range of areas that they can provide service to.

George Zamora, Southwest Regional Sales Manager for S2 Security said, “S2 Security is confident that Capture Technologies will be successful in offering S2 Security products across their client base. With Capture’s reputation and reach, this is an opportunity to significantly increase the number of customers currently enjoying S2’s web enabled access control systems.”

As Capture Technologies has been a long-term provider of access control products, Capture is pleased to offer this cutting edge technology. The partnership in itself will create a new way for the coastal region to stay safer.

Lou Parrague CEO of Capture Technologies said, “We are very pleased to be working with S2 security solutions. The product is right for the times and is well suited for today’s IT environment.”

Capture Technologies, www.capturet.com, based in Oakland, Calif., is a leading provider of security integration and identification solutions for public safety, government, healthcare and educational institutions.