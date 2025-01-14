Ramapo College of New Jersey and the Retired Investigators Guild partner to solve cold case homicides

PRESS RELEASE

RENO, Nev. — The Ramapo College of New Jersey Investigative Genetic Genealogy Center (RCNJ IGG Center) and the Retired Investigators Guild (RIG) are proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership aimed at addressing one of the most pressing challenges in law enforcement: unsolved violent crime. The collaboration, formalized through a memorandum of understanding (MOU), brings together the expertise of the RCNJ IGG Center with the decades of field experience held by members of the RIG.

This partnership leverages the unique strengths of both organizations to pursue justice for victims and provide answers for families affected by unsolved crimes. Under the terms of the MOU, the RCNJ IGG Center will provide pro bono IGG services on RIG cases. The collaboration will also provide hands-on learning opportunities for Ramapo College students studying criminal justice, forensic science, and related fields.

“Investigative genetic genealogy is a game-changer in cold and active cases, and this partnership will allow our expert team to expand the reach of this powerful investigative tool,” said Cairenn Binder, assistant director of the RCNJ IGG Center. “We are proud to work with an organization with the expertise and national reach of RIG,” said David Gurney, director of the RCNJ IGG Center.

The partnership’s efforts will include collaborative case reviews, public awareness campaigns, and joint training sessions for students and investigators. By combining the expertise of seasoned detectives with the groundbreaking investigative method of IGG, the initiative aims to uncover new evidence, revisit investigative strategies, and use advanced investigative techniques to crack these challenging cases.

“Our RIG Investigators have spent their careers pursuing justice, and this partnership with Ramapo College allows us to continue that mission in a meaningful way,” said Mike Marty, CEO of the Retired Investigators Guild. “Together, we can provide fresh perspectives and resources to bring resolution to cases that have gone unsolved for far too long.”

The Retired Investigators Guild, a nonprofit organization composed of former law enforcement professionals, brings unparalleled investigative skills and dedication to this endeavor. With a mission to apply their expertise to cold cases, RIG members work tirelessly to uncover new leads and collaborate with law enforcement agencies nationwide.

To learn more about The Retired Investigators Guild and its work, visit therig.org. To learn more about the Ramapo College IGG Center and its work, visit ramapo.edu/igg.

About the Ramapo College of New Jersey Investigative Genetic Genealogy Center:

The vision of the IGG Center is to secure justice through the ethical and proficient use of investigative genetic genealogy. Its mission includes using IGG to resolve cases involving violent crime, unidentified human remains, and wrongful convictions; training students to become proficient and ethical IGG practitioners; and researching the field of IGG and finding ways to expand its reach to further secure justice.

About the Retired Investigators Guild:

The Retired Investigators Guild is a nonprofit organization of former law enforcement professionals who dedicate their time and expertise to solving cold case homicides and major crimes. With a focus on collaboration and public service, the RIG aims to bring justice, answers, and closure to victims and their families while creating safer communities across the United States.