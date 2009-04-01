Alvarion® Showcases Latest Solutions for Public Safety at ISC West Conference in Las Vegas

Full suite of broadband wireless connectivity solutions for video surveillance on display

Visit Alvarion at Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, April 1-3, in Public Safety & Security Pavilion, booth #39038

ISC West 2009

Mountain View, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alvarion Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALVR), the world’s leading provider of WiMAX™ and wireless broadband solutions, will be showcasing its end-to-end video surveillance solutions for enhanced public safety and security at ISC West, April 1-3 at Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, booth #39038. Additionally, Alvarion experts will provide their perspectives on the market and the future of the technology in panel sessions.

Visitors to the booth will experience a live demonstration using Alvarion’s BreezeACCESS® solution, which will connect several network cameras at the event exhibiting interoperability and end-to-end solutions with multiple partners and distributors including Winncom Technologies, international supplier of wireless communication systems, and Vigilant Technologies, provider of intelligent IP surveillance and security solutions.

In addition to providing a hands-on experience at the booth, Alvarion experts are scheduled to speak in various sessions highlighting business case scenarios:

Watching You on the Wave: WiMAX Wireless Video Surveillance without Limits: On Wednesday, April 1 at 2:15 p.m. in the Café Theatre on the exhibit floor, Avi Shabtay, vice president and general manager of private and alternative networks business activity for Alvarion, will discuss the WiMAX video surveillance business case along with exciting applications from around the world.

Value Added Reseller Workshop: Alvarion, together with partner Winncom Technologies, will be demonstrating Alvarion’s solutions. Attendees will learn about secure wireless communication equipment, scalable and flexible video camera deployment, mobile surveillance camera support and optimized high bandwidth video surveillance applications.

Over the years, Alvarion’s solutions have supported many applications for the public safety market:

Alvarion’s BreezeACCESS was utilized as part of the solution that provided broadband connectivity and security during President Barack Obama’s historic inauguration ceremony in Washington DC.

U.S.-based Electronic Technology Inc. selected Alvarion equipment for use in their Operation Green Light (OGL) network in the city of Lenexa, Kansas to provide robust and reliable communication.

Mid-America Regional Council (MARC), U.S., has implemented a wireless network based on Alvarion’s solution that covers two states, 23 cities, 17 jurisdictions and 600 intersections, supporting an intelligent traffic system for reduced pollution, better traffic flow and emergency evacuation capabilities.

Roissy Porte de France, a rural community of 14 villages spread around Charles de Gaulle airport north of Paris, with a population of 46,000 inhabitants and 10,000 daily commuters, chose Alvarion equipment to monitor crime activity for community safety in this high density industrial area.

About Alvarion

Alvarion (NASDAQ: ALVR) is the largest WiMAX pure-player with the most extensive WiMAX customer base and over 250 commercial deployments around the globe. Committed to growing the WiMAX market, the company offers solutions for a wide range of frequency bands supporting a variety of business cases. Through its OPEN WiMAX strategy, superior IP and OFDMA know-how, and ability to deploy end-to-end turnkey WiMAX projects, Alvarion is shaping the new wireless broadband experience (www.alvarion.com).

