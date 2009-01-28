Cyber Group Launches CyGOSTM, a Comprehensive Surveillance & Security System Integration Platform That Delivers Analog & IP Video, Audio and Data Over AC Power Line LANs

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwire - January 28, 2009) - Cyber Group, Inc. (www.CyberGroupUSA.com), a global provider of engineering solutions for software, electronic products and systems in business, government and public safety applications, announced today that it has launched CyGOS™.

CyGOS™ is a comprehensive surveillance and security system integration platform for a wide variety of applications that delivers analog and IP video, audio and data over AC power line LANs.

“CyGOS™ eliminates the need for organizations to make costly transitions from analog video cameras to IP video cameras because CyGOS™ transforms analog video, audio and data signals into IP signals,” said Tom Hulsey of Cyber Group. “CyGOS™ open-standards architecture enables organizations to optimize their existing investment in analog cameras, deploy additional analog or IP cameras (and other analog or IP devices) on an AC power line LAN while realizing the benefits of IP technology.”

CyGOS™ is designed to allow surveillance in places where digging, trenching and breaching of walls to install additional video and data cable, as well as where line-of-sight obstructions prevent the effective use of wireless solutions. Prime examples are parking garages and elevators.

CyGOS™ is designed to provide IP-enabled facilities easily, rapidly and cost efficiently.

• Delivers Clarity, Speed and Security While Using No Bandwidth from Existing IT LANs

• Reduces the Cost of the Technology Shift from Analog Cameras (and devices) to IP Cameras

• Eliminates the Need for Expensive, Labor-Intensive Infrastructure

• Provides a Common, Scalable Platform for a Wide Range of Commercial and Public Sector Applications

• Eliminates Line-of-Sight Issues Which Disrupt Wireless Surveillance Solutions

ABOUT CYBER GROUP, INC.

Cyber Group develops software, electronic products and systems solutions for a wide range of business, government and public safety applications. Founded in 1998, the company is based in Dallas, Texas with engineering labs in Delhi, India. Cyber Group has developed a comprehensive portfolio of technology products and solutions for a wide range of global companies. The company is a certified Woman/Minority-owned corporation and a Microsoft registered partner. For more information about Cyber Group, visit www.CyberGroupUSA.com.