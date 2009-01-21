Pivot3® Announces Partnership with Lamar Associates

Alliance to Focus on Indian Gaming Video Surveillance Opportunities

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pivot3®, Inc, the market leader in High-Definition Storage™, today announced an alliance with Lamar Associates, a Washington, D.C.-based security consulting firm, to identify, pursue and secure Indian gaming video surveillance storage opportunities in the United States.

“As a 100 percent American Indian-owned firm, Lamar Associates has a long history of advising Indian nations across the country about security and technology. This alliance both broadcasts our value to the Indian community and speeds the inflow of information to Pivot3 as we look for ways to better address the needs of the dynamic Indian gaming market,” said Lee Caswell, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Pivot3. “We have already implemented a number of initiatives to communicate with Indian gaming enterprises, including our new associate member status with the National Indian Gaming Association (NIGA).”

“At Lamar Associates, we are constantly on the lookout for innovative technology that will assist tribal communities protect their assets, especially in these difficult economic times,” said Walter Lamar, principal of Lamar Associates. “We have been impressed with both the tremendous economic benefits of Pivot3 video surveillance platforms, as well as the steadfast support that Pivot3 commits to make their installations successful. Both the Pivot3 product and strategy are beneficial to the Indian gaming market.”

This announcement comes on the heels of a number of successful Indian gaming wins for Pivot3, including the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez, Calif., the Creek (Muscogee) Tribe in Okla., and the Chinook Winds Casino in Lincoln City, Ore.

About Pivot3

Pivot3 is the fastest-growing surveillance storage company, with its award-winning products widely deployed in the gaming, homeland security, public safety, education and transportation markets. The company’s innovative and patent-pending RAIGE® architecture offers advanced availability, massive bandwidth for video applications, large scaling of capacity, and an intuitive interface for ease of use. The Pivot3 core product lines are High-Definition Storage™, a clustered iSCSI SAN, and Serverless Computing™, the industry’s first combined NVR/SAN product, which consolidates NVR servers into the High-Definition Storage IP SAN platform for real savings of cost, power and cooling. To learn more about Pivot3, visit www.pivot3.com.

About Lamar Associates

Lamar Associates is a one-hundred percent American Indian-owned security consulting firm providing results oriented solutions to manage difficult and complex law enforcement, investigative, security and emergency preparedness issues. With offices in Washington, D.C. and Albuquerque, N.M., Lamar Associates guarantees the highest standard of integrity, ethics, and professionalism to help you meet the challenges and demands of today’s complex and rapidly changing world.