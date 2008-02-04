The Allied Defense Group Subsidiary to Provide Surveillance System for Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, AZ

VIENNA, Virginia,—The Allied Defense Group, Inc. (AMEX: ADG) today announced that its California-based surveillance company, NS Microwave (NSM), has been selected to provide an integrated surveillance solution for the site of Super Bowl XLII, University of Phoenix Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona.



The system provided by NSM is a broad based solution that will cover a wide range of surveillance system capabilities. The security system integrates a number of video sensors on both fixed and mobile aerial and ground platforms, and also includes an 86 ft mobile command center, helicopter downlinks, and command & control NS and multi-format legacy cameras. These components are maximized by the use of NSM’s proprietary video management software, NS9200, which is limitless in its ability to integrate any sensor in the marketplace, and provides feeds to federal and local government and law enforcement agencies. The system also incorporates technology from Allied’s other California-based subsidiary, Global Microwave Systems, a cutting-edge developer of microwave communications equipment.

Mitch Kelsey, with the Special Operations Division of the Glendale Police Department, the lead public agency for security in and around the complex, commented, “We recognized early on the value of a comprehensive solution to a very complex situation. Faced with several disparate video systems that covered a variety of business partners, we were pleasantly surprised to discover that NS Microwave had the ability, as well as flexibility, in its products and its team, to meet needs that seemed to change daily.”

Major General (Ret.) John J. Marcello, Chief Executive Officer and President of The Allied Defense Group said, “This very impressive system in Glendale is an excellent example of how NSM can customize a complete surveillance system based on the customer’s needs and integrate their leading edge technology with new or existing equipment. We are very pleased with this new relationship, which establishes another NSM footprint for citywide systems in the United States. We will continue to provide systems like these domestically, and are working to expand our customer base internationally, as well.”

About NS Microwave

NS Microwave is an industry leader in providing customized Microwave Surveillance Systems to meet complex surveillance security challenges. Proprietary products and services include a complete line of camera concealments, command/control systems, microwave link solutions, helicopter systems and mobile communication trailers. Customers include federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, in addition to supporting the growing requirements of the Department of Defense in its mission to defend the homeland. For more information, please visit: www.nsmicrowave.com.

About The Allied Defense Group, Inc.

The Allied Defense Group, Inc. is a diversified international defense and security firm which: develops and produces conventional medium caliber ammunition marketed to defense departments worldwide; designs, produces and markets sophisticated microwave security systems; and manufactures battlefield effects simulators and other training devices for the military. For more Information, please visit the Company web site: www.allieddefensegroup.com.