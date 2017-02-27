NY police receive K-9 training grant

By Sean I. Mills

The Rome Sentinel

ROME, N.Y. — City police will now be able to take a bigger bite out of crime thanks to an $80,000 grant from State Senator Joseph A. Griffo to train their new police K-9 and equip him with a new patrol SUV.

His human handler will do the driving.

The grant money has also been earmarked for a new license plate reader and to send three officers through specialized domestic violence training. Griffo, a former mayor of Rome, returned to City Hall this morning to announce the grant.

