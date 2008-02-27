Police K9 Decoy Seminar by Tarheel Canine Training, Inc.

April 8, 9, & 10 Washington DC Corrections Department, DC



A lack of decoy skill will reflect in the poor performance of patrol dogs. There is no way around it, decoy skills in the police K9 world need to improve to have the performance of patrol K9s improve. The good news is, these skills can be taught.

This class will take place over 2 working days, 16 hours of instruction, and be open to Law Enforcement participants. The class will be open to up to 15 participants. Supervisors are welcome to attend. The class will comprise both classroom instruction and practical decoy work. Classroom work will cover reading K9 behavior during controlled aggression, drive manipulation, and goal setting for training sessions. Practical instruction will include proper technique in the suit and hidden sleeve. Proper mechanics for safely catching police dogs in training, and techniques to work dogs to their goals in foundation and skills training will be covered in depth.

Specific Skills Taught

• Decoy as an instrument of operant conditioning.

• Alert on passive suspects with no equipment

• Bringing out civil aggression.

• Drive channeling

• Eliminate equipment orientation in any dog.

• Proper sleeve mechanics: sleeves don’t create equipment orientation, decoys do.

• Proper Bite suit targeting and “catch” mechanics.

• Proper use of hidden sleeves and muzzle fighting.

• Explanation of decoy technique for training and maintaining control commands: out, guarding, hold & bark, redirects, and call-off (recalls).

• Integrating fundamentals into police K9 training scenarios.

Top level decoy work will increase the ability of your patrol K9s to make apprehensions with confidence, protect your handlers, eliminate equipment orientation, and be an asset in preparing your handlers for success in certification with clean, conflict free outs, and recalls.

Jerry Bradshaw, Training Director

Tarheel Canine Training, Inc.

230 W. Seawell Street

Sanford, NC 27330

Tel. 919-774-4152

Fax. 919-776-3151

Cell. 919-244-8044 (Sales & registration)

www.tarheelcanine.com

Registration Form.

Please send this in to register for the seminar. Registration can also be taken on Friday of the seminar, please call ahead to reserve a spot, 919-774-4152 or 919-244-8044. Hotel Info & Schedule of events will be provided by contact persons, or after registration has been received.

Decoys should bring a dog to work on other decoys if possible.

Decoy participating $200.

Spectator participating $80, shall not be pro-rated.

NTPDA Member decoy/Spectator participating $40 (You can join on 1st Day)

See www.tacticalcanine.com for details.

$_______ is enclosed. Make Checks Payable to Tarheel Canine Training, Inc. If NTPDA Member make check payable to NTPDA.

HOTEL INFO SHALL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY