Ray Allen Cruise Eze™ K-9 Transport Units Offer New Features

July 12, 2007 05:57 AM

Now Available for the Ford Expedition!

We’ve been designing K-9 equipment for 59 years — no wonder our K-9 transport unit is the finest in the industry.

Design features include:

  • Powder coated interior to help keep your K-9 clean
  • Integrated roll bar-style steel support – 1 ¾ “ in diameter and steel plate visuals
  • One-piece floor panel so unit can be hosed out for cleaning

For more details and purchasing information visit www.rayallen.com.