Stoughton Art Association is Sponsoring “A Dog Day Afternoon” to Benefit Vested Interest in K-9s

The Felos Art Center, 720 Park St., Stoughton is pleased to host, “A Dog Day Afternoon” to benefit Vested Interest in K-9s from 1 to 4pm Sunday, Sept. 19. Rain or Shine. The event is sponsored by the Stoughton Art Association.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a non-profit, all volunteer organization dedicated to providing new and replacement bullet and stab protective vests for law enforcement K-9s in Massachusetts. These designations are made possible through fund raising and private sponsorships. Sandy Marcal, the organizations President, reports, there are currently 13 police dogs awaiting vests at a cost of $735.00 each. “Our goal is to provide K-9 vests to new K-9 graduates and also to replace vests that have expired the 5- year warranty.”

For more information about Vested Interest in K-9s visit: vik9s.org or call 508-824-6978.

Attractions include:

Exhibit of artwork for sale by many local artists featuring a variety of special dog paintings and raffles.

Custom collage K-9 painting by artist Elaine Felos Ostrander will be unveiled and available for purchase K-9 demonstrations & meet & greet will take place at 1:30pm.

Special appearance and book signing by author and official historian for the Vietnam Dog Handler Association, Michael Lemish.Get an autographed copy of his latest book “Forever Forward: K-9 Operations in Vietnam”

For event information call 781-344-4751 or email felosart@aol.com. To ensure the safety of your pets, we kindly ask that companion animals remain at home.