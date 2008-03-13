Tarheel K-9 Offers Advanced Detection and High Risk Patrol Seminars

High Risk Patrol Deployments 4-Day Seminar & NTPDA CERT - May 19 – 21st

Advanced Detection: May 19 – 21st: The seminar will be open to Law Enforcement K-9 handlers and supervisors. The class will be open to up to 15 handler/dog teams. Spectators, including supervisors are welcome to attend. The class will comprise both classroom instruction and practical handling in scenario based problems. Advanced Detection will cover practical detection scenarios and problem solving all aspects of detector dog teams in both explosives detection and narcotics detection. This seminar will also include operations for searching warehouses, tractor trailers, checkpoints, and vehicle stops. Includes classroom and field work.

Participants Will:

• Learn to properly deploy their K9s in real-world scenarios.

• Be challenged on hides of varying height, depth, weight and permeation times.

• Prepare to perform above currently existing canine certification protocols.

• Prepare for the NORT explosives detection certification.

• Prepare for Scenario-based NTPDA certifications www.tacticalcanine.com

• Learn techniques for more efficient deployment: free searching & scanning

• Learn techniques through hide placement to create a more independent K9

• Reduce the handler dependency of their k9 in difficult problems.

• Learn how to set up training to extinct responses to distractor odors.

• Learn how to set up maintenance training plans to improve performance

• Improve final response behaviors: scratching or passive-stare to source.

High Risk Patrol: May 19 – 21st: The class will be open to up to 15 handler/dog teams. Spectators, including supervisors are welcome to attend. The class will comprise both classroom instruction and practical street work. Classroom work will cover tactical approaches, deployments, and apprehensions, using trained police dogs in building/area searches and felony vehicle stops. K9 teams will run through scenario-based problems in these areas. Instruction will also cover the integration of K9 patrol teams with tactical teams in these scenarios. Additional instruction will cover proper decoy techniques, including proper use of bite suit, hidden sleeve and muzzle. The methods taught in this seminar allow for safer approaches to high risk deployments, easier integration into tactical units, and significantly reduced liability exposure. Additionally we will cover progressive use of e-technology for distance control of K9s both in training and under deployment. Explanations of how to train with e-collars, and integrate them into the functions of your K9 unit will be covered in detail.

Participants Will:

• Learn progressive methods for deploying in high risk scenarios

• Deploy in building search, area search, and felony vehicle stop scenarios.

• Learn how to achieve fundamental training goals while practicing common high risk scenarios.

• Learn integration of K9 Patrol Teams with Tactical teams: Both Entry and Perimeter Usages.

• Learn proper decoy technique for training these high risk scenarios

• Learn progressive use of e-technology for distance control and deployment.



Jerry Bradshaw, Training Director

Tarheel Canine Training, Inc.

230 W. Seawell Street

Sanford, NC 27330

Tel. 919-774-4152

Fax. 919-776-3151

Cell. 919-244-8044 (Sales & registration)

www.tarheelcanine.com

NTPDA Cert: May 22nd

