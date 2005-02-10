Introducing On-Line Ordering from Ray Allen
For Immediate Release
The re-designed Ray Allen Web Site now provides on-line ordering capability for our credit card customers. Not only can you view our entire product line and take a peek at our other web site features but now you can purchase most of your products right on-line. For those customers interested in making the credit card buying process easy and convenient, take advantage of this new technology.
Be sure to stop by our web site for a look at our products as well as various other features like:
- What’s New - the latest Ray Allen products
- Photo Gallery - updated often (submit your photo!)
- K-9 Pride Page- provide us with a statement/photo to show pride in your K-9 partner
- Links - a variety of K-9 web sites for information and fun
- About Us - a historical look at the origins of Ray Allen
- Our Staff - meet the people in our Ray Allen family
- Many other current and future features!
To order Ray Allen Products, visit www.rayallen.com or call 1 (800) 444-0404.