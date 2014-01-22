Ray Allen Manufacturing Partners with Havis

Ray Allen Manufacturing, LLC Now a Reseller of Havis Inc. K-9 Products

Colorado Springs, CO - Ray Allen Manufacturing is proud to announce that it is now a reseller of Havis Inc. K9 Products. The decision to partner with Havis and offer their products is a testament to the pride Ray Allen Manufacturing takes in its business and its determination to provide customers in the K-9 industry with the most innovative and premium products.

“We feel this partnership is a great addition for Ray Allen Manufacturing, allowing us to leverage the Havis brand and their expertise in metal fabrication. We are looking forward to offering our customers more product depth in K-9 inserts, as well as decrease the time to market for new vehicle models,” said Steve A. Cates, President of Ray Allen Manufacturing.

For more than 60 years, the company has studied and worked with the professional K-9 industry for police K-9, military working dogs, professional K-9 trainers and consumer dog markets. Through these relationships and this unrelenting work in the field, Ray Allen Manufacturing has endeavored to perfect existing products and continues to develop high-quality, innovative merchandise for use in the K-9 industry.

As a first class supplier of working dog equipment, Ray Allen Manufacturing offers a complete line of all the products necessary to properly train canines. The company always welcomes new product ideas from its loyal customers or anyone in the business. When particular needs are not being met by existing equipment, Ray Allen Manufacturing will work to develop new and unique products.

About Ray Allen Manufacturing

After more than 60 years in business, Ray Allen Manufacturing’s mission remains the same – to be the world leader in quality and innovation of professional K-9 equipment for police, military, Schutzhund and Ring Sport; exceed customer expectations; and deliver on time, every time, at a fair price. For more information on Ray Allen Manufacturing, please call 1-800-444-0404 or visit http://www.rayallen.com.

About Havis

Havis Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001:2008 certified company that manufactures in-vehicle mobile office solutions for public safety, public works, government agencies and mobile professionals. For over 80 years, the Havis mission has been to increase mobile worker productivity with industry-leading products that are built to the highest safety and quality standards and are designed with comfort in mind. Headquartered in Warminster, Pa., with an additional location in Plymouth, Mich., Havis currently employs 200 people. For more information on Havis, please call 1-800-524-9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.