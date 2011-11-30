Chandler (AZ) PD Upgrades All Officers With Purchase of 342 New TASER X2 ECDs

TASER Trade-In Program Expiring End of Year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- TASER International, Inc. , a global provider of safety technologies that protect life, today announced that Chandler Police Department (AZ) purchased the new TASER® X2™ electronic control device (ECD) for all its patrol officers.

TASER received the order from ProForce Law Enforcement, a long-time TASER ECD law enforcement distributor for the Western United States. The order provided 342 TASER® X2™ ECDs with extended warranties and 2,544 TASER® cartridges to the Chandler Police Department.

This order is expected to ship in the fourth quarter of 2011.

“With this purchase, Chandler PD becomes one of the largest deployments of the TASER X2 in Arizona,” said Rick Smith, CEO and founder of TASER International. “Taking advantage of our limited-time trade in program provided Chandler an economical means to upgrade all its officers form the TASER X26 to the new TASER X2,” concluded Smith.

The TASER trade-in program is a special opportunity for law enforcement agencies to upgrade to the latest field proven TASER® ECD technology. Through December 31, 2011, agencies will receive for any ECD, functioning or not, a $300 per unit trade-in credit towards the purchase of a new TASER X2.

For details on the upgrade program visit: http://www.taser.com/upgrade

