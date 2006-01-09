Eleventh Lawsuit Against TASER International Dismissed

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., -- TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR), a market leader in advanced electronic control devices announced that the Circuit Court for the County of Macomb in the State of Michigan entered an order dismissing with prejudice the training injury lawsuit filed by Ronald and Susanne Lipa against TASER International, Inc. The Court order for dismissal was based on a stipulation for dismissal with prejudice and without costs filed by the parties. This is the eleventh wrongful death or injury lawsuit that has been dismissed or judgment entered in favor of TASER International in the past 18 months.