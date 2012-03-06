Georgia Bureau of Investigation Orders 125 TASER X2 ECDs

TASER also receives two large TASER X26 ECD orders

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.- TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a global provider of safety technologies that protect life, prevent conflict, and resolve disputes, today announced three large orders for its new TASER® X2™ and TASER® X26™ electronic control devices (ECDs).

TASER received the first order from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GA) for 125 TASER X2 ECDs, 1,250 Smart™ cartridges and various related accessories.

The second order received is a follow-on order from DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (FL) for 158 TASER X26 ECDs, 1,450 TASER cartridges and various related accessories.

The third order received is an order from an unnamed international customer for 248 TASER X26 ECDs, 466 TASER cartridges and various related accessories. Further customer information is not being released at this time.

These orders are expected to ship in the first quarter of 2012.

Links

TASER X2 ECD Photos

TASER X26 ECD Photos

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASR) is a global provider of safety technologies that protect life, prevent conflict, and resolve disputes. More than 16,700 public safety agencies in 107 countries rely on TASER® electronic control devices (ECDs) and AXON on-officer camera systems to help protect and serve. Today, the use of TASER ECDs has saved more than 86,000 lives from potential death or serious injury while TASER innovations benefit individuals and families too, providing personal protection and accountability while maintaining regard for life. Since 1994, more than 244,000 individuals have relied on TASER technology as a means for effective personal safety. Learn more about TASER International and its solutions at www.TASER.com and www.EVIDENCE.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Be a part of the TASER community by visiting Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube. TASER® is a registered trademark of TASER International, Inc., registered in the U.S. All rights reserved. TASER logo, X26, X2, Smart cartridges are trademarks of TASER International, Inc.

Note to Investors

To review the TASER International Safe Harbor Statement, please visit our Investor Relations Safe Harbor Statement here. For investor relations information please contact Katie Pyra by phone at 480-515-6330 or via email at IR@TASER.com, or Dan Behrendt, Chief Financial Officer of TASER International, Inc., 480-905-2002.