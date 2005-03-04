Lawsuit Against TASER® International Dismissed

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.- TASER® International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR), a market leader in advanced non-lethal weapons, today announced that a lawsuit against TASER International was dismissed without prejudice. The lawsuit entitled Nick Kerchoff v. TASER International, Inc. was filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan in June 2004. This lawsuit alleged that Mr. Kerchoff was injured when he volunteered to experience a TASER discharge during a TASER device demonstration.

“We feel vindicated to have TASER International dismissed from this lawsuit,” stated Doug Klint, Vice President and General Counsel of TASER International, Inc. “There was no medical evidence linking the TASER device to Mr. Kerchoff’s injuries. We will continue to aggressively defend this type of frivolous litigation,” concluded Klint.

