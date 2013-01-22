New TASER X26P Smart Weapon Announced

Revitalized CEW Combines Classic Features With Modernized Technology

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwire - Jan 15, 2013) - TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR) today revealed the TASER® X26P™ Conducted Electrical Weapon (CEW) as its newest innovation in the 2013 line of TASER Smart weapons. The single-shot X26P uses the same standard TASER cartridge as the X26 and includes new enhancements and safety features that integrate core elements of the Smart TASER platform from the TASER X2.

“The new X26P will feel familiar to many law enforcement officers, combining the form factor and cartridge from the original X26 with improved ergonomics, weatherproofing, and updated Smart technology features,” said CEO and founder Rick Smith. “Smart technology adds enhanced safety and performance, improved data and analytics together with superior quality, reliability and durability.”

“The X26P is a result of 10 years of technological advancements and the ‘TASER Experience,’ incorporating the voice of our customers and their needs with our world class research and support teams. The voice of the customer is critical to our success and based on this feedback we know there is a continuing market need for a cost effective single-shot device similar to the X26 which does not require substantial new training or changing inventories of cartridges. We found in our testing that some of our customers wanted the feature-rich improvements from the X2, but delivered in the X26 form factor. The X26 was our most popular model but had not seen any major change in nearly a decade -- until now.”

“The TASER X26P reaches back to the basics of what makes TASER great in the hands of officers. Details about every deployment can now be traced back to the unit, making the X26P easier to use and ultimately easier to trust,” concluded Smith.

Smart Technology Details

An all-digital, solid-state architecture using Charge Metering that measures and delivers the amount of electric charge to maximize both safety and effectiveness.

Trilogy Logs that include Engineering and Event Logs that record every user action such as: safety activation; trigger duration with times, dates, battery life; and a pulse-by-pulse record of the charge output.

Universal Smart Platform where the following are compatible with both the X26P and X2: TASER CAM HD recorder, high capacity Performance Power Magazine (PPM), Automatic Performance Power Magazine (APPM) with automatic 5-second cycle shutoff, and firmware updates over the internet.

Like other Smart CEWs, the X26P integrates with EVIDENCE.com, which helps manage and analyze evidence data with best-in-class security and ease-of-use.

Quality and Reliability Improvements

IPX2 rated weatherproofing to resist rain and humidity.

The X26P is backed by TASER’s world class warranty and customer support.

A new and improved eXtended Performance Power Magazine

Cost Effective

Upgraded battery performance using a highly improved power magazine that lasts twice as long as the battery used with the original X26.

Upgrade and trade-in program available for current customers (www.TASER.com/upgrade)

The X26P is priced at $849.95. A variety of power magazine options including TASER CAM HD, PPM, APPM, and XPPM are sold separately to allow agencies to customize their device configuration.

TASER X26P Webcast

A webcast with Rick Smith is scheduled for January 30, 2013, at 4:00 PM EST to learn more about the new Smart TASER platform, as well as the 2013 trade-in/upgrade program.

Please register at: http://info.taser.com/x26p-launch-ebcast.html

Links

TASER X26P Info: http://www.taser.com/products/law-enforcement/taser-x26p

TASER X26P Images: http://www.taserbranding.com/x26p-press-images/

TASER X26P Videos: http://www.taserbranding.com/x26p-videos/

TASER CAM HD: http://www.taser.com/products/on-officer-video/taser-cam-hd

Press Kit: http://www.taser.com/press-kit

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/OfficialTASER

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TASER.International

TASER Blog: http://blog.taser.com/

French Website: http://fr.taser.com/

Brazilian Website: http://br.taser.com/

New United Kingdom Website: http://uk.taser.com/

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER protects life. TASER Conducted Electrical Weapons (CEWs) have saved more than 100,000 lives from potential death or serious injury. We enable greater transparency with the industry-leading TASER CAM and AXONFlex on-officer video systems. Together with our customers, we are defining the future of smart policing by connecting intelligent devices and sensors with the first secure cloud-based digital evidence management solution for law enforcement: EVIDENCE.com.

Since 1994, more than 255,000 private individuals have relied on TASER technology to protect themselves and their loved ones. Learn more about TASER and its solutions at www.TASER.com and www.EVIDENCE.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

TASER CAM™, X2™, X26™, X26P™, Trilogy™, AXONFlex™, and the ‘Circle and Lightning Bolt’ logo are trademarks of TASER International, Inc., and TASER® is a registered trademark of TASER International, Inc., registered in the U.S. All rights reserved.

Note to Investors

Visit our Investor Relations Safe Harbor Statement at: investor.taser.com/safeHarbor.cfm

For investor relations information please contact Erin Curtis by phone at 480-515-6330 or via email at IR@TASER.com.