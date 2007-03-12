Product Liability Lawsuit Dismissed Against TASER International

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a market leader in advanced electronic control devices announced that the United States District Court for the Central District of California, Eastern Division, entered an order dismissing with prejudice the suspect injury product liability lawsuit filed by Steven Turner, Plaintiff, against TASER International, Inc. This is the thirty-sixth wrongful death or injury lawsuit that has been dismissed or judgment entered in favor of TASER International. TASER International has not lost any product liability lawsuits.

“This voluntary dismissal reaffirms that our strategy of aggressively defending these lawsuits is successful and our record of dismissals and wins validates this strategy,” commented Doug Klint, Vice President and General Counsel of TASER International.