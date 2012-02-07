TASER Begins Shipping New TASER CAM HD Recorders

High Performance Cameras Protect Agencies and Capture the Truth in Use of Force Incidents to Create Safer Communities

SCOTTSDALE, AZ. – TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a global provider of safety technologies that protect life, prevent conflict, and resolve disputes, is proud to announce it has begun shipping the new TASER CAM™ HD recorder for the high performance TASER® X2™ electronic control device (ECD) in February 2012.

As the global leader in on-officer camera technology with more than 52,000 TASER CAM recorders at 2,700 law enforcement agencies worldwide, the TASER CAM HD recorder provides agencies with invaluable video evidence to protect officers from false complaints, provide officer and suspect accountability, and increase transparency within communities. Pairedwith any X2 it protects truth whenever a use of force incident occurs with an X2 ECD.

The X2 is cost effective, simple to use, and features a second shot for instant miss recovery, dual LASERs for improved accuracy, and a warning arc that helps prevent conflicts from escalating.

Designed by the voice of the customer, the TASER CAM HD recorder provides improved audio and 720p HD color video in a smaller, more robust form factor compared with the original TASER CAM™ for the TASER® X26™ ECD.

The TASER CAM HD recorder began shipping in February 2012. MSRP is $499.95 for the TASER CAM HD and $524.95 for the TASER CAM HD with Auto Shut-down (AS) feature which emits an audible alert three seconds into the X2’s output cycle and shuts down automatically at the end of its five-second cycle. The devices are available with extended warranties.

TASER CAM HD RECORDER FACTS:

720P HD COLOR VIDEO

• 4 GB flash memory records more than one hour of full audio and high resolution color video at 30 frames per second (FPS) in HD 720p format (1280 x 720)

• Resolution, frame rate (15 or 30 FPS), and audio (on/off) are user-configurable via EVIDENCE Sync™ service

COMPACT DESIGN

• Weighs only 3.45 ounces / 98 grams

• Manufactured out of high impact plastic

• IPX2 water resistant

REPLACEABLE LITHIUM-ION BATTERY

• The rechargeable lithium ion battery allows users to replace the battery themselves, rather than sending it back to TASER for repair

• The battery provides approximately 100 five-second firings per charge

AUTO-RECORD

• Auto-Record mode activates when the Safety Switch is moved to the up (ARMED) position

• During the first second of video the device serial number, date and time are displayed and watermarked to the video

USB DOWNLOAD/RECHARGE

• Comes complete with USB download cable and wall charger

• Free EVIDENCE Sync software allows for easy download and review of videos

VISUAL WARNING

• If the camera lens is blocked, the Central Information Display (CID) on the X2 will flash

Rick Smith, TASER International CEO & founder:

“As the global leader in on-officer camera technology with more than 52,000 TASER CAM recorders at 2,700 law enforcement agencies worldwide, the new TASER CAM HD recorder provides agencies with improved HD recordings as invaluable video evidence to protect officers from false complaints, provide officer and suspect accountability, and increase transparency within communities.”

“Our new technology provides color HD video versus black and white video, a two-fold increase in enhanced audio recording, and a more robust and weather resistant system in comparison to our TASER CAM for the TASER X26.”

“The TASER X2 and the TASER CAM HD recorder were the result of our most extensive voice of the customer process in the company’s history. Thousands of officers participated in the design of the X2 and TASER CAM HD through online surveys, interviews, and focus groups. The results are breakthrough devices that integrate key enhanced features into simple, compact designs optimized for full time carry.”

“Our customer-driven development of the TASER CAM HD recorder is the culmination of almost two years of intense research and development and offers exponentially increased feature capabilities, improved audio and video qualities while providing law enforcement officers corroborating evidence to support their use of force reports.”

“Our customers and shareholders know the company has made major R&D investments over the past several years to deliver technology breakthroughs in innovation that protect life and protect truth -- including the TASER HD recorder.”

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASR) is a global provider of safety technologies that protect life, prevent conflict, and resolve disputes. More than 16,575 public safety agencies in 107 countries rely on TASER® electronic control devices (ECDs) and AXON on-officer camera systems to help protect and serve. Today, the use of TASER ECDs has saved more than 85,000 lives from potential death or serious injury while TASER innovations benefit individuals and families too, providing personal protection and accountability while maintaining regard for life. Since 1994, more than 241,000 individuals have relied on TASER technology as a means for effective personal safety. Learn more about TASER International and its solutions at www.TASER.com and www.EVIDENCE.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Be a part of the TASER community by joining us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.