TASER International, Inc. Wins Harry Benton Green Civilian Leadership Award

Association of Los Angeles Deputy Sheriff’s Award Multiple Deputies Bravery Award for use of ADVANCED TASER against Suicidal Subject

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., February 5, 2002 - TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR and TASRW) was awarded the Harry Benton Green Civilian Leadership Award by the Association for Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff’s (ALADS). The award was presented to TASER International on February 1, 2002 in Los Angeles, CA.

“For years the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s have needed a less-lethal tool that would allow us to subdue violent offenders within our jails and on the street without injuring them or the officers trying to arrest them,” stated John Stanley, vice president of ALADS. “TASER International spent years developing a weapon that would address these critical needs. The result of these efforts was the ADVANCED TASER. If a successful contact is made on a suspect, this device will immobilize any opponent. Lives have been saved because of the use of the ADVANCED TASER.

“Deputies have not had to fight suspects and face potential injury because of the use of this device. It has been used numerous times by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Custody and Field deputies to remove inmates during cell extractions and to subdue violent and suicidal suspects in the field. Recently the ADVANCED TASER was recognized as a means of stopping potential hijackings and many major airlines are looking at putting them on commercial aircraft. We felt TASER International’s development of the ADVANCED TASER and their tireless service to the law enforcement community should be recognized by the Association for Los Angeles County Sheriff’s with the Harry Benton Green Civilian Leadership Award,” continued Stanley.

In addition, Sgt. Michael Estrada and seven other Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies were recognized by ALADS with Exemplary Performance awards. Deputies were awarded for quick thinking and teamwork in subduing a subject following Sgt. Estrada’s successful deployment of the ADVANCED TASER during a suicide attempt on top of a Metro Blue Line bridge on June 23, 2001.

“We are tremendously proud of the courageous actions of Sgt. Estrada and his unit, as well as the other law enforcement personnel who are willing to utilize less-lethal technology as their first line of defense in resolving dangerous situations,” stated Smith.

Smith further stated, “We are honored that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department chose TASER International to receive this award for 2001. “To have the largest sheriff’s department in the U.S. recognize the effectiveness of the ADVANCED TASER and its ability to save lives is rewarding for our entire staff.”

